CUTTACK: A long-standing rivalry between two localities turned fatal on Friday night when a violent clash at Ganeshghat locality under Purighat police limits left a 61-year-old retired teacher dead and several others injured.

The deceased was identified as Amarendra Samal of Samal Sahi. Three of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

According to sources, the violence erupted at around 8 pm when youths from Buruj Sahi and Samal Sahi got into an argument over an old dispute involving the boundaries of the two sahis.

The verbal spat spiraled into a violent confrontation, with members of both groups attacking each other with sticks and hurling stones and glass bottles. Several shops were also vandalised during the clash, triggering panic and tension in the locality.

Amarendra was caught in the melee and members of the rival sahi gheraoed and attacked him. The 61-year-old sustained critical injuries in the clash and died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Three other critically injured persons are undergoing treatment. Police have detained 21 persons in connection with the violence. and are interrogating them.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the locality, with senior officers camping in the area to prevent any further flare-up.