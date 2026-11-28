BHUBANESWAR: A Central Water Commission (CWC)-led technical committee has proposed allocation of 60.74 per cent of the available Mahanadi water to Odisha and the remaining 39.26 per cent to Chhattisgarh, in what could be a major development in the decade-long Mahanadi water dispute.

The recommendation by the expanded technical committee’s member secretary Ashis Banerjee also aims at addressing Odisha’s concerns over adequate water availability at Hirakud reservoir for hydropower generation during the monsoon season.

Sources revealed that the expanded technical committee has suggested utilisation of surplus water available between 75 per cent and 50 per cent dependability levels during the monsoon.

In years when actual water availability during the monsoon exceeds the 75 per cent dependable yield, the surplus will also be shared between Chhattisgarh and Odisha in the ratio of 39.26:60.74, based on actual monsoon water availability at Hirakud reservoir.

The proposed water-sharing arrangement, however, comes with two major riders. It will remain in force till December 31, 2041, and Odisha will not be allowed to claim any committed utilisation rights over the recommended surplus water.

However, Chhattisgarh was apparently unhappy with the water-sharing formula for hydropower generation and flagged certain concerns, delaying the finalisation of the report, which was originally scheduled to be submitted to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti by November 12.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi recorded the submission of the committee’s member secretary Banerjee that Chhattisgarh had raised additional issues after the preparation of the draft report and that these were under examination.

Another significant development during the deliberations was CWC chairman Anupam Prasad’s emphasis on improving irrigation efficiency in Chhattisgarh.