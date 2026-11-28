BHUBANESWAR: In a huge relief for the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the Board of Revenue, Odisha on Friday directed restoration of 52.220 acre of land in Puri, worth over `250 crore in current value, in the name of Lord Jagannath.

Acting on the order, the Puri tehsildar has corrected the land records, ending a discrepancy that dated nearly 50 years back to 1977. The land at Damodarpur Sasan mouza under Puri tehsil was originally recorded in the name of Lord Jagannath in the 1927 settlement records. However, during the subsequent settlement in 1977, the entire 52.220 acre was recorded in the name of an individual associated with Dakshina Parswa Mutt.

The temple administration had challenged the legality of the change, arguing that it was inconsistent with the original revenue records and the rights reflected therein.

Following a detailed and continuous hearing and examination of historical land records, revenue documents and relevant legal provisions, Member, Board of Revenue Satyabrata Sahu allowed the revision petition filed by the temple administration.

The Board directed correction of the 1977 record by removing the disputed entry in the individual’s name and recording the land in the name of Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bije, Puri, through the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

Records said the dispute primarily revolved around the discrepancy between the 1927 settlement records and the revised records prepared in 1977. While the original Khata no 429 contained 11 plots and recorded Lord Jagannath as the superior landlord, with an individual associated with Dakshina Parswa Mutt also mentioned as a tenure-holder, the subsequent Khata no 419 included 42 plots covering 52.220 acre, all recorded in the latter’s name.

The temple administration questioned how the distinction between the superior proprietary rights of the deity and the intermediary rights of the individual reflected in the original records had been altered in the subsequent settlement.