BHUBANESWAR: The opposition BJD hit out at the state government over the death of the young man after falling from an amusement ride, alleging that it had turned the historic Balijatra into a “death trap”.

In a press statement, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the death of youth occurred due to lapses in security arrangements and lack of adequate preparedness. “The government is responsible for this tragic incident. It has failed to ensure the availability of medical assistance during emergencies. This clearly reflects gross negligence towards the lives of ordinary citizens,” he said.

He also alleged that while ordinary visitors were being made to stand in long queues, the government was providing special facilities to VVIPs and VIPs. He demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the bereaved family.

“Strict action must be taken against officials responsible for the failure of ambulance and emergency medical services. The government must take immediate steps to improve crowd management and security arrangements,” he said.