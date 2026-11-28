BHUBANESWAR: Former Prime Minister of the Moldova, Chiril Gaburici, was conferred the KIIT-KISS Is One (KKIO) Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 on Friday. Mayor of the City of Bothell, Washington Mason Earl Thompson and executive director of the Montana World Affairs Council, USA, Nikki Geiszler were the other two awardees.

The persons of eminence expressed admiration for the scale and functioning of KIIT and KISS, particularly the presence of nearly 40,000 students at KISS. They appreciated the discipline and capabilities of the students across various fields.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta thanked them for visiting the institutions and appreciated their contributions to their respective fields.

Gaburici expressed gratitude for Samanta’s vision and advised students to be trustworthy and place their trust in others. He encouraged them not to fear making mistakes, describing it as an important part of the learning process.

Advisor to the Consul General of India, Seattle, Debadutta Dash urged students to focus on learning and become global citizens through education. KIIT university vice-chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh also spoke.