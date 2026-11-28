NUAPADA : A contractor accused of assaulting and threatening Komna block development officer (BDO) Pabitra Kumar Samal was arrested by Nuapada police on Friday.

The accused is Ashok Kumar Bhoi (48) of Palsipani village under Komna police limits. The arrest comes a day after Bhoi allegedly attacked the BDO inside his office chamber over a dispute related to pending construction bills under the 5T scheme. The incident led to a pen-down strike and sit-in protest by block office staff, who demanded the accused’s arrest and enhanced security for government employees.

According to police, Bhoi allegedly entered the BDO office without authorisation around 10:40 am on Thursday, verbally abused Samal and attacked him after hurling a slipper at him. He even threatened the BDO with dire consequences, creating panic among officials and staff present in the block office.

Following a complaint by Samal, Komna police registered a case under sections 296, 351(3), 121(2), 109(1), 221 and 132 of the BNS. Four special police teams were formed to track down the accused. The operation led to Bhoi’s arrest in Balanagir’s Kantabanji within 12 hours of the alleged assault, said police.

Nuapada SP Tapan Narayan Rath said the accused was arrested from Kantabanji railway station when he was reportedly trying to escape. It was found that Bhoi was previously involved in two cases registered at Komna police station involving allegations of assault, intimidation and offences against government officials.

The accused contractor was produced in court on the day.