BHUBANESWAR: Frequently battered by devastating floods and cyclones, Odisha government has initiated steps to turn to battery energy storage for uninterrupted power supply to disaster management activities during extreme weather events.

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in collaboration with Integrated Research and Action for Development (IRADe) has started a pilot project with the objective.

The project aims to strengthen the energy resilience of multipurpose disaster shelters (MDSs) through solar power, battery storage and complementary energy solutions for ensuring continuity of power backup during disasters. Reliable and decentralised energy systems can help ensure that essential services at disaster shelters remain functional when conventional electricity supply is disrupted, said OSDMA officials.

As part of the project, the IRADe undertook a techno-economic feasibility assessment and implemented pilot demonstrations for Solar PV and BESS supported power backups at two MDSs at Narsinghpatana in Brahmagiri block and Keutajanga in Astaranga block of Puri district.

Two solar hybrid power systems, each with a capacity of 3 kWp and integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS), were installed in the two locations. The systems have shown that appropriately designed solar PV and battery storage systems can help reduce dependence on grid electricity and diesel-based backup while ensuring a more reliable power supply.

The findings also suggest the potential for these systems to deliver benefits during normal operations by reducing grid electricity consumption and associated costs, while strengthening preparedness for emergencies, officials said.