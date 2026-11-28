BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday announced a financial package for anganwadi workers and helpers in view of their crucial role in ensuring nutrition, health and overall development of women and children.

The announcement was made after a high-level review meeting of the Women and Child Development department chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

As per the package, the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers has been increased to Rs 12,000 per month from Rs 10,000. Anganwadi helpers will get Rs 6,000 per month against Rs 5,000 per month.

The compassionate assistance amount for anganwadi workers and helpers has also been doubled from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Under the Exit Policy, retirement financial assistance has been increased three-fold for anganwadi workers from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. For helpers, the assistance has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,50,000. Besides, the financial incentives being received by anganwadi workers and helpers under various government schemes will continue as before.

Reviewing the department’s functioning, Majhi directed officials to take steps to improve the nutritional indicators, particularly stunting and wasting, among children in the state. He directed them to ensure that all anganwadi centres remain open regularly and function properly. He called for more inspection teams from the state and district levels to monitor their functioning. Supervisors and child development project officers (CDPOs) should review the situation daily and submit status reports, he said.