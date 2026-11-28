BHUBANESWAR: The distribution of new corrected textbooks to school students at the elementary level has posed a fresh challenge for the state government, with nine Class-V Odia textbooks supplied to two schools in Balasore district found to have missing pages due to a binding error.

Admitting the lapses, the School and Mass Education department on Friday said that an inquiry was conducted, which revealed that eight pages were missing from each of the nine books distributed in Aupada block of Balasore district.

The defect was traced to an error in the book-binding process. A decision has been taken to initiate appropriate action against the agency concerned and arrangements are being made to supply revised textbooks to the affected students at the earliest, the department said.

The department also maintained that no similar complaints have been reported from elsewhere in the state so far, despite the distribution of around five lakh Class-V Odia textbooks. Revised textbooks are also being distributed for other classes at the elementary level ( from Class I to VIII).

According to the department authorities, over 77.87 lakh revised textbooks have already been distributed to over 39 lakh students since detection of over 1,678 factual, grammatical and typographical errors and spelling mistakes in the textbooks for Class I to VIII in the 2026-27 session. As per the information furnished by School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond in the Assembly, distribution process is continuing for around 1.05 crore error-free textbooks.