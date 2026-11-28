BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday announced an investigation into alleged financial irregularities in implementation of the 5T School Transformation programme under the previous BJD government.

The announcement was made in the Assembly by School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond while replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Irashis Acharya. Appropriate action would be taken if irregularities were established, he said.

According to the minister’s reply, the school transformation programme was implemented using funds from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

While the projects had an estimated cost of Rs 387.90 crore, utilisation certificates (UCs) amounting to Rs 170.31 crore had been submitted.

The minister admitted that the government had not yet been able to collect the actual utilisation certificates and complete details of the expenditure.

He assured the House that the matter would be investigated and action taken wherever necessary.

He also said the present government has initiated fresh measures to strengthen the education sector and improve the quality of school infrastructure in the state.