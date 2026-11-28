ROURKELA: Amid the growing menace of illegal fly ash dumping across Sundargarh district, police on Friday busted a major fly ash disposal racket in which a transport firm allegedly used GPS tracking devices to generate fake travel records and pocket transportation charges while dumping the toxic waste along roads and on vacant land.

Four persons were arrested and 21 trucks, 50 GPS tracking devices and 62 vehicle registration number plates were seized in connection with the racket.

Sundargarh additional SP Santa Nutan Samad said a Jharsuguda-based transport firm, Maa Bhadrakali Transport, was involved in the fraud.

Acting on a specific tip-off, Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur constituted a special team led by Bargaon police station IIC Mukesh Sahani. In the early hours of Friday, the team intercepted a car bearing a Jharkhand registration number near Gariamal Chowk while it was proceeding towards Rourkela.

Police found 21 active GPS tracking devices connected to a makeshift arrangement inside the car. As many as 52 registration number plates belonging to 17 trucks and 59 fly ash transportation challans were also seized, while the occupants of the car were detained.

Further investigation led police to the office of Maa Bhadrakali Transport at Badmal in Jharsuguda, where a raid resulted in the seizure of 21 trucks, an SUV, 29 more GPS devices, 10 additional vehicle registration number plates, 12 logbooks and a computer CPU, among other articles.

Samad said the transport firm was engaged to transport fly ash from NTPC’s ash pond at Darlipali in Lefripada to a designated disposal site at Jareikela under Bisra police limits, around 170 km away.

However, instead of transporting the fly ash to the designated site, the syndicate allegedly manipulated GPS tracking data to create the impression that the trucks had completed their assigned trips.