JEYPORE: A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has accused the officer-in-charge (OIC) of Borigumma Excise police station in Koraput of sexual harassment.

In a social media post, the ASI alleged that she had been subjected to sexual continuous harassment by OIC Niladri Bihari Mishra for the past six months.

According to her, the alleged harassment began around six months ago when Mishra purportedly called her to his official chamber and sought inappropriate favours. The ASI claimed that she rejected the alleged demand, following which she was subjected to persistent harassment in various forms.

The woman ASI further alleged that the OIC made objectionable remarks concerning her caste. She said she informed the Excise deputy SP and also lodged a complaint at Borigumma police station on Thursday, seeking justice.

Confirming the development, Borigumma sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyabrata Lenka said the complaint lodged by the woman ASI has been registered and an investigation is underway.

On the other hand, the OIC termed the allegations as false and fabricated. Mishra said he had not engaged in any such conduct towards the woman ASI.