ROURKELA: A woman forest guard was trampled to death by an elephant at Jhirpani village in Bargaon range under Sundargarh division on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Pratibha Bishi of Bargaon. The incident took place around 70 km from Rourkela.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundargarh Khushwant Singh said the elephant got separated from its herd and entered Jhirpani village. Bishi along with another forest guard and elephant squad members was trying to guide the pachyderm back to the nearby forest.

“When the elephant charged back, others managed to run away to safety. However, Bishi could not match the pace of the charging elephant and was trampled to death,” said the DFO.

The deceased forest guard’s body was recovered and sent to the nearby Kutra community health centre. Following the tragic incident, the operation to drive away the elephant was stopped.

Official sources said the lone elephant had holed up at the adjacent forest to Jhirpani. Its herd comprising around 50 pachyderms was also present in a nearby forest.

Meanwhile, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia expressed grief and concern over the incident.

In a social media post, the minister said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that forest guard Pratibha Bishi lost her life in an elephant attack. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.”

A formal inquiry into this incident will be conducted by department officials, and arrangements will be made to provide necessary assistance to her family on behalf of the state government in accordance with the rules, he added.