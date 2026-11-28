BERHAMPUR: The simultaneous presence of kidney and tuberculosis (TB) patients, coupled with complaints of visibly discoloured water with an oily film, has raised the spectre of a health crisis at Ramayaguda village in Gajapati district.

More than 100 people of 20 families of the village under K. Sitapur gram panchayat in Kashinagar block depend on a single borewell, which reportedly provides reddish water with an oily substance floating on its surface.

Residents allege that kidney ailments have become a growing concern in the village, with five persons—G. Ramesh, G. Ramaya, B. Rama Aya, B. Mohan Rao and B. Laxman Rao—currently undergoing treatment in Andhra Pradesh.

Though residents suspect contaminated drinking water to be responsible for the kidney ailments, no scientific investigation has so far established a causal link. The issue came into focus after local sarpanch K. Teja raised an alarm, prompting the district health authorities to act.

A medical team led by chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Manjurani Jena visited the village and started a door-to-door health screening exercise on Thursday. The team included district public health officer Pradeep Mahapatra, doctors and officials from Kashinagar community health centre, and technical personnel.

During the visit on Friday, officials collected medical histories and examined residents to assess their health conditions. Besides the five persons undergoing treatment, several TB patients were also reportedly identified. One patient was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The health team collected water samples from the borewell for laboratory analysis. “The laboratory findings will help establish the quality of the drinking water,” said Dr Jena.

Mahapatra said, “The department will also investigate whether water contamination is linked to the reported kidney ailments or whether other health-related and environmental factors are responsible.”