SAMBALPUR: Hirakud Dam, one of the most iconic engineering landmarks of India, is set for a boost as a water-heritage and experiential tourism destination, with the Odisha government undertaking a Rs 99.90-crore development project at the reservoir front.

The makeover seeks to take Hirakud beyond its identity as a major irrigation, flood moderation and hydropower infrastructure project, and showcase its engineering legacy and contribution to Odisha’s socio-economic development.

The Hirakud Dam Museum planned under the project will be at the centre of the development. It has been conceptualised as an immersive learning space where visitors can explore the history of the dam, its engineering achievements and the evolution of water resources management.

The project also includes an arrival plaza for a visitor-friendly experience at the dam front, shopping complexes, food courts, dedicated parking, modern public conveniences, landscaped areas and internal circulation roads. The plaza is also expected to create avenues for local commerce and tourism-linked livelihoods.

A major attraction of the proposed transformation will be a water symphony with light and laser shows, and projection mapping facilities. The evening attractions will combine water, music, light and visual storytelling to present the history and significance of the dam. The installations are expected to add a new dimension to the reservoir-front experience and position Hirakud as a distinctive tourism destination in eastern India.

Funded under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, the project is being implemented through a convergence of the Department of Water Resources and the Tourism Department, with the Odisha Construction Corporation Limited, under the Water Resources Department, leading the execution. Construction is underway across multiple components of the project.