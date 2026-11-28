BALASORE: The Balasore district administration sealed a stone quarry and five crusher units, and detained 23 heavy vehicles during an enforcement drive in the Bagudi area under Soro tehsil on Friday.

The administration, in coordination with the district mining department, started the crackdown on illegal mining and transportation of minerals around 9 am. The enforcement team also seized six compressors and seven mobile phones, while detaining six operators for their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The crackdown comes nearly two months after The New Indian Express reported illegal mining had turned the Sua-Sari and Khanjamahal hills in the district into water-filled pits. At the time, the forest department had said action would be taken once the locations came under its jurisdiction.

Despite the installation of CCTV cameras to prevent illegal stone extraction, mining and transportation allegedly continued in the area. Local residents alleged that hundreds of truckloads of stones were transported from the hills every day, and those who raised their voices against the illegal activities were threatened with dire consequences, forcing many to remain silent.

Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, who was present at the crackdown, said appropriate action would be initiated against individuals and entities found violating mining laws and regulations.