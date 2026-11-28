PURI: Speculations are rife over discovery of three mysterious treasure chests in the Bhitara Ratna Bhandar during a fresh inventory of the ornaments of the Trinity.

Chairperson of the Ratna Bhandar committee Justice Biswanath Rath on Friday said after the counting ended, three chests or caskets were not entered in the 1978 inventory. These three caskets are of different sizes and triangular shape. These are heavy and believed to contain precious ornaments. The chests were locked using strong latches and can only be opened from the top.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Arabinda Padhee said these chests will be opened after all the items are compared to the 1978 inventory.

The counting of ornaments in Bhitara Ratna Bhandar has been carried out for 19 days in phases. It was done by adhering to the SOP set by the state government. Padhee said each ornament was counted, tallied with the 1978 inventory in presence of all the authorised members and stored in the treasure chest. The inventory process will resume on December 10, he said.

Senior servitor Sarat Kumar Mohanty said the three caskets probably contain specific ornaments of Raghunath Besha, which was last observed 121 years ago. It is likely that the caskets are hundreds of years old, he added.