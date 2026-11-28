BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated steps to establish dedicated Tourist Police Cells across all districts under the Odisha Tourist Police Scheme-2026.

The state-funded social sector scheme spanning five financial years from 2026-2027 to 2030-2031 has an outlay of Rs 148.72 crore, starting with Rs 24.36 crore in the first year and rising annually to Rs 35.67 crore in the fifth year.

The initiative aims to cover 29 tourist destinations across 12 districts, targeting the operationalisation of 31 Tourist Police Cells comprising 31 cell buildings, 31 deployed teams, 31 patrol vehicles and 31 CCTV surveillance installations.

As per the proposal, the Home department will implement the scheme through Odisha Police, with the ADG (modernisation) designated as the nodal officer. The deployed units will function under the supervision of respective SPs and nearby police stations.

Officials said the Home department has planned to recruit 403 tourist police officers. They include 31 sub-inspectors, 31 assistant sub-inspectors and 31 havildars along with 310 constables. The scheme also provides for training and certifying 2,015 personnel as a five-times reserve force.

The scheme seeks to provide tourists a safe and welcoming environment by acting as a first point of contact, improving emergency response and crowd management, safeguarding heritage sites, cracking down on touts, harassment, overcharging, fraud and public nuisance.

Tourist police deployed at each destination will coordinate with the district administration, police headquarters, local police stations and other authorities for tourist protection and their grievance redressal.