ANGUL: A 15-year-old boy drowned in his village pond on Saturday morning within hours of cremating his father, who died on Friday at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police identified the dead boy as Aditya Sahu, a resident of Baranali in Angul district and a Class 10 student in the village high school. His father was identified as Narahari Sahu (45).

According to reports, Narahari suffered from multiple ailments and was admitted to the SCB MCH. His body was brought to Baranali on Friday night. The cremation rituals for Narahari were performed till morning. he cremation rituals for Narahari continued until morning. After completing the rituals, Aditya went to the village pond to bathe. However, he slipped into the water and drowned.

Villagers rushed into the pond and tried to rescue him. Fire department personnel also reached the spot but by that time he was shifted to hospital.

Police said Aditya was taken to Chhendipada hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police registered a case of unnatural death in this connection on his uncle’s report.

“On receiving information, we rushed to the spot and found Aditya was dead. We sent the body for post-mortem,” said Bagedia IIC Debabrata Naik.