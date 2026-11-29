KENDRAPARA: A 68-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison inside the premises of Kendrapara Sadar police station on Saturday, accusing police personnel of harassing him and ignoring his complaints.

The victim, Shiva Prasad Pradhan of Baipur village under Kendrapara Sadar police limits, allegedly took the extreme step following abuse and what he saw as lack of police interest to look into his complaint, said a member of his family. Last month, Shiva Prasad had lodged the complaint against his only son, Paramananda, and daughter-in-law, Sasmita, accusing them of subjecting him and his wife to harassment, financial neglect and physical threats for the past three years.

Shiva Prasad and his wife, Saraswati, who is suffering from blood cancer, have been living separately from their son for the past three years.

According to Shiva Prasad’s son-in-law, Bhajamohan Pradhan, the police allegedly failed to take appropriate action on his complaint. Instead, police personnel allegedly abused him at the police station on the day, leaving him deeply distressed. He subsequently consumed poison on the police station premises, Bhajamohan alleged.

Kendrapara Sadar police station IIC Padmalaya Pradhan said the police had initiated an investigation into the allegations made by Shiva Prasad and visited his house a few days ago as a part of the inquiry.

After Shiva Prasad consumed poison, he began vomiting, triggering panic among police personnel.

He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. Police have seized a suicide note from him. The exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established.