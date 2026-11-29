BHUBANESWAR: In yet another significant move to protect the land assets of Lord Jagannath, the Board of Revenue has ordered the correction of land records covering more than 81 acre in Samangara mouza of Puri district in favour of the deity. The ownership rights are said to have been restored nearly a century after the original records were altered.

The land, located within the Puri Municipal Corporation area near Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, is estimated to be worth around Rs 1,060 crore, based on an indicative market rate of Rs 3,000 per sq ft.

Board of Revenue member Satyabrata Sahu passed the order while adjudicating two revision petitions filed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) over ownership claims involving Hal Khata no 222 and other related land records under Puri Sadar tehsil. Following the order, the Puri tehsildar initiated action to correct the records and register the land in the name of Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bije, Puri, Marfat Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Puri.

Officials said the dispute dated back to the historical ‘Satais Hazari Mahal’ estate and the traditional ‘Kala Bethia Seva’ associated with the temple. According to the temple administration, the land originally belonged to Lord Jagannath and was granted to certain servitors for enjoyment in return for performing Kala Bethia Seva during the annual Rath Yatra. Their rights, therefore, were linked to the performance of temple services and did not amount to absolute or freely transferable ownership.