BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated action to reclaim industrial land allotted to entrepreneurs which have been allegedly diverted for non-industrial purposes.

As many as 417 industrial units have been found using their allotted plots for activities other than the purpose for which the land was leased.

Another 1,120 industrial units are either non-operational or closed, while 416 units have kept their allotted land vacant, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain informed the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question by Bibhuti Bhushan Balabantaray, the minister said, IDCO had established 153 industrial estates and MSME parks over 14,133.389 acres across the state to promote small, micro and medium enterprises. Of the total, 6,717 units have been allotted 8,303.62 acres on lease.

“Of these, 4,203 units are operational, while 561 are at various stages of implementation. The government is taking action under IDCO rules to cancel leases and recover land from units found violating allotment conditions, remaining closed or non-operational or keeping plots vacant. The measures include issuing show-cause notices, cancellation of allotments and initiation of OPP cases,” the minister said.