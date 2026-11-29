PARADIP: The Consulate General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Mumbai has appreciated the prompt coordination of the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) in facilitating the repatriation of Egyptian seafarers who had been stranded aboard crude oil tanker MT Unity, following its admiralty arrest at Paradip Port in May this year.

In a communication to PPA, the Egyptian Consulate expressed gratitude for the port authorities’ efforts in ensuring the safe disembarkation and repatriation of the crew members despite the legal and operational challenges surrounding the vessel.

The tanker, MT Unity (IMO No. 9388792), owned by FMTC Ship Charter LLC, arrived at Paradip on May 9 carrying Russian crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). However after discharging its cargo at the Single Point Mooring (SPM) facility, the vessel was detained following an Orissa High Court order in connection with multiple maritime and commercial claims, including disputes over unpaid dues for bunker fuel, boiler repairs, and crew provisions and wages.