PARADIP: The Consulate General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Mumbai has appreciated the prompt coordination of the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) in facilitating the repatriation of Egyptian seafarers who had been stranded aboard crude oil tanker MT Unity, following its admiralty arrest at Paradip Port in May this year.
In a communication to PPA, the Egyptian Consulate expressed gratitude for the port authorities’ efforts in ensuring the safe disembarkation and repatriation of the crew members despite the legal and operational challenges surrounding the vessel.
The tanker, MT Unity (IMO No. 9388792), owned by FMTC Ship Charter LLC, arrived at Paradip on May 9 carrying Russian crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). However after discharging its cargo at the Single Point Mooring (SPM) facility, the vessel was detained following an Orissa High Court order in connection with multiple maritime and commercial claims, including disputes over unpaid dues for bunker fuel, boiler repairs, and crew provisions and wages.
The prolonged detention left 23 crew members, including 20 Russian, two Egyptian and one Kazakhstani national stranded aboard the vessel. Concerns were raised over delayed wages, expired employment contracts and the difficulties faced by the seafarers in securing repatriation.
In August, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata, Maxim Kozlov sought the intervention of PPA for repatriation of the crew. Following coordination with the authorities and stakeholders concerned, PPA facilitated repatriation of six crew members on October 29 in the first phase and the remaining stranded seafarers, including Egyptian seafarer Ali Nashat Hassan, a week back.
Recognising PPA’s efforts, Consul Dahlia Tawakol and Vice-Consul Dina Albahey of the Egyptian Consulate General in Mumbai conveyed their appreciation for the cooperation extended by the port authorities and invited them to Mumbai for a formal acknowledgement.
PPA chairperson SK Purohit lauded the officers, employees and other stakeholders involved in the operations. He commended harbour master Indranil Mukherjee and his team for their timely intervention, coordination and efforts to safeguard the welfare of the stranded seafarers.