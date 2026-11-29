SAMBALPUR: A proposal to bring fishing rights in Hirakud reservoir under the control of private companies has drawn the ire of fishermen’s bodies, labour organisations and citizens’ groups in western Odisha.

The controversy began with the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department reportedly mulling leasing out fish production rights in Hirakud and four other reservoirs through a tender process. Under the proposed model, private companies would manage fish stocking and production in areas currently allotted to cooperative societies and purchase the catch from fishermen.

Sources said the department has cited the poor financial health of cooperative societies and unpaid royalties to justify the move. However, fishermen’s bodies fear the proposal could erode their control over traditional fishing areas and marketing, making them dependent on private companies for selling their catch.

The Hind Mazdoor Sabha opposed the proposal, alleging that the government was attempting to conceal its administrative failures instead of strengthening the cooperatives.