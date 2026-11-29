SAMBALPUR: A proposal to bring fishing rights in Hirakud reservoir under the control of private companies has drawn the ire of fishermen’s bodies, labour organisations and citizens’ groups in western Odisha.
The controversy began with the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department reportedly mulling leasing out fish production rights in Hirakud and four other reservoirs through a tender process. Under the proposed model, private companies would manage fish stocking and production in areas currently allotted to cooperative societies and purchase the catch from fishermen.
Sources said the department has cited the poor financial health of cooperative societies and unpaid royalties to justify the move. However, fishermen’s bodies fear the proposal could erode their control over traditional fishing areas and marketing, making them dependent on private companies for selling their catch.
The Hind Mazdoor Sabha opposed the proposal, alleging that the government was attempting to conceal its administrative failures instead of strengthening the cooperatives.
On Saturday, the Pragatisheel Nagarik Manch held a meeting and demanded that dam safety and the interests of displaced families and downstream communities be prioritised before commercial projects are taken up.
Hirakud Budi Anchal Sangram Samiti leader Gopinath Majhi said fishing is the principal source of livelihood for thousands of families displaced by Hirakud dam. The reservoir has sustained nearly 11,000 such families who were forced to settle along its banks in 1955, he added.
“These rights were given to traditional fishermen after years of struggle, and generations of families have depended on them. Instead of strengthening the cooperative societies, the government is proposing to let private companies dominate them. This would threaten the survival of around 175 fishing villages,” Majhi warned.
As the state government plans tourism and commercial development around Hirakud, including cruises, luxury floating hotels, resorts and other attractions, concerns are also being raised over the long-term impact of such ventures on the reservoir’s ecosystem and dam safety.