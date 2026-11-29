BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned eight senior Odisha government officials including the chief secretary and DGP over alleged police excesses, intimidation, harassment and violation of tribal rights of villagers protesting against the proposed mining project in Sijimali area of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.

The NCST has issued the notice in response to a representation submitted by Reena Majhi of Talampadar village in Kalahandi district. She alleged harassment and intimidation of tribal community leaders and villagers opposing the mining project in the Sijimali region.

The other officials summoned include the additional chief secretaries of Home, and Steel and Mines departments and collectors and SPs of both Kalahandi and Rayagada.

The Commission, in its notice, stated that it will be investigating the matter under the constitutional mandate conferred upon it by Article 338A of the Constitution. The hearing will be conducted by NCST member Jatothu Hussain at the Commission.

The officers have been directed to appear in person with all the facts, relevant records and documents for the hearing on December 2 in New Delhi. “In case you fail to attend the sitting, the Commission is at liberty to exercise the powers of Civil Court under clause (8) of Article 338A of the Constitution of India for enforcing your attendance before the Commission,” the NCST warned.

The NCST has also communicated Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra to attend the hearing as he too had filed petitions on April 12 and 20 this year.

Patra had submitted a detailed 37-page constitutional and legal submission on August 25, raising concern over alleged police excess and violation of tribal rights in the Sijimali region.