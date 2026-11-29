BHUBANESWAR: Even as parts of Odisha have started experiencing the winter chill, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast a further dip in minimum temperature by 2 degree Celsius to 3 deg C within 24 hours.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of Odisha are already witnessing a drop in minimum temperature as dry and cold north-westerly to northerly winds are blowing towards the state. The mercury level is expected to dip within 24 hours and thereafter, no large change in minimum temperature is expected over the state.”

In the last 24 hours, Similiguda was the coldest at 7.1 deg C, followed by Jharsuguda 10.8 deg C. According to the regional met office, the minimum temperature was below normal by about 3 deg C to 4 deg C at one or two places over north interior districts and below normal by 1 deg C to 2 deg C at one or two places in north coastal districts.

Capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 15.5 deg C and neighbouring Cuttack 14.4 deg C. The minimum temperature was below normal in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack by 1.4 deg C each.