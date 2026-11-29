ROURKELA: A day after 31-year-old woman forest guard Pratibha Bishi was killed in an elephant attack, her family members and forest field staff on Saturday laid siege to the office of the Sundargarh divisional forest officer (DFO), along with the body, accusing him of forcing the staff to work in dangerous conditions and seeking his immediate transfer.
They also alleged that DFO Khushwant Singh caused mental harassment to the staff. Pratibha’s family along with over 60 foresters, forest guards and others under the banner of the Odisha Non-Gazetted Forest Service Association (ONGFSA) gheraoed the DFO office from 10 am to 2 am seeking his transfer.
ONGFSA president for the Sundargarh Forest Division, Anand Chandra Hota accused the DFO of also misbehaving with all employees, and causing them mental harassment with threat of departmental proceedings.
Hota alleged that during a meeting on October 28, Singh had instructed the field staff that on spotting elephants, they should take selfies with them from 30-50 metre distance and upload the pictures in official groups.
“The DFO had recently issued show-cause notice against Pratibha for dereliction of duty, and before the tragic incident, she was not provided with patrol vehicle,” he alleged.
Association member Sarat Patnaik also demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family. A forester Rinki Naik said the Panchra section of Bargaon range was infested with elephants throughout the year and posting Pratibha there was not appropriate. The association members said they would submit a memorandum to the Forest minister and other authorities over the matter.
Meanwhile, DFO Singh refuted the allegations, and said that the field staff were instructed to track and monitor elephants from a safe distance by following SOP, to prevent loss of human lives and property. Regarding the claims that patrol vehicle had not been provided to Pratibha and her team, Singh said the Bargaon range has four patrolling vehicles and inquiry has been ordered why Pratibha was not provided with patrolling vehicle.
He said the bereaved family was assured a total compensation of `1.30 crore, including insurance, as per guidelines.
Later in the day, Pratibha’s body was cremated in the adjacent Jharsuguda district by her family. Rourkela regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) P Ramaswamy, Sambalpur RCCF Samrat Gowda, and the DFOs from Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Deogarh divisions also attended.
Pratibha was killed on Friday evening while she along with others was chasing away an elephant that had got separated from its herd and entered Jhirpani village. While the others managed to flee, the angry jumbo trampled her to death. The incident took place under Panchra section of Bargaon range under Kutra police limits.