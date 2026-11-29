ROURKELA: A day after 31-year-old woman forest guard Pratibha Bishi was killed in an elephant attack, her family members and forest field staff on Saturday laid siege to the office of the Sundargarh divisional forest officer (DFO), along with the body, accusing him of forcing the staff to work in dangerous conditions and seeking his immediate transfer.

They also alleged that DFO Khushwant Singh caused mental harassment to the staff. Pratibha’s family along with over 60 foresters, forest guards and others under the banner of the Odisha Non-Gazetted Forest Service Association (ONGFSA) gheraoed the DFO office from 10 am to 2 am seeking his transfer.

ONGFSA president for the Sundargarh Forest Division, Anand Chandra Hota accused the DFO of also misbehaving with all employees, and causing them mental harassment with threat of departmental proceedings.

Hota alleged that during a meeting on October 28, Singh had instructed the field staff that on spotting elephants, they should take selfies with them from 30-50 metre distance and upload the pictures in official groups.

“The DFO had recently issued show-cause notice against Pratibha for dereliction of duty, and before the tragic incident, she was not provided with patrol vehicle,” he alleged.

Association member Sarat Patnaik also demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family. A forester Rinki Naik said the Panchra section of Bargaon range was infested with elephants throughout the year and posting Pratibha there was not appropriate. The association members said they would submit a memorandum to the Forest minister and other authorities over the matter.