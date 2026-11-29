BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The history of rivalry between two ‘sahis’ and complaints amid a brewing turf war were warning signs police ignored which ended up in lynching of a 61-year-old retired teacher in Cuttack on Friday evening.
The brutal murder of Amarendra Samal of Samal Sahi during a violent clash with neighbouring Buruj Sahi has raised serious posers over response of the Commissionerate Police.
Outraged residents of Samal Sahi said they had approached Purighat police station hours before the violence erupted. Even when the two groups were engaged in a pitched battle, personnel of a PCR van reached the spot but did not intervene. Tension between the two localities has been simmering since Ganesh Puja immersion earlier this year.
Fresh tension erupted on Thursday evening when two youths from Samal Sahi were confronted by a group from Buruj Sahi over parking their two-wheeler in front of a shop. Though the youths left the spot, residents of Samal Sahi approached Purighat police station the following morning and lodged a complaint.
Despite the history of hostility between the two localities and a formal complaint, no action was allegedly taken, locals said. By Friday evening, the hostility escalated into a violent confrontation. Amarendra, president of Samal Sahi puja committee, reached the spot along with his younger brother Niranjan and a few other residents in an attempt to broker peace. However, he was fatally assaulted.
Amarendra succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Niranjan sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.
Videos of the violence that subsequently went viral showed attackers repeatedly raining blows on Niranjan with sticks and kicking him.
Though a PCR van reached the spot, its personnel were reportedly outnumbered by the mob. The situation was brought under control only after reinforcements arrived.
Angry residents on Saturday questioned why adequate police deployment was not made despite the previous night’s confrontation and the complaint lodged on Friday morning.
Former chairman of Odisha Board of Waqf and local resident Sayed Ekram Hussain questioned how the mobilisation of rival groups and stockpiling of stones, sticks and glass bottles escaped the attention of local police.
“There was a face-off between both the localities during Ganesh Puja immersion. The recent face-off took place when Buruj Sahi residents opposed two Samal Sahi youths over parking their two-wheeler in front of a shop on Thursday evening,” he said.
“Had the police taken gravity of the situation seriously by Friday morning, such a violent incident would not have occurred,” Hussain added.
Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said at least 19 persons, including a minor, have been detained for questioning following verification of CCTV footage.
Additional police forces have been deployed and senior officers are camping in the locality to prevent further flare-ups. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh has directed submission of a detailed report on the incident within 48 hours.