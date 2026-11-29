BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The history of rivalry between two ‘sahis’ and complaints amid a brewing turf war were warning signs police ignored which ended up in lynching of a 61-year-old retired teacher in Cuttack on Friday evening.

The brutal murder of Amarendra Samal of Samal Sahi during a violent clash with neighbouring Buruj Sahi has raised serious posers over response of the Commissionerate Police.

Outraged residents of Samal Sahi said they had approached Purighat police station hours before the violence erupted. Even when the two groups were engaged in a pitched battle, personnel of a PCR van reached the spot but did not intervene. Tension between the two localities has been simmering since Ganesh Puja immersion earlier this year.

Fresh tension erupted on Thursday evening when two youths from Samal Sahi were confronted by a group from Buruj Sahi over parking their two-wheeler in front of a shop. Though the youths left the spot, residents of Samal Sahi approached Purighat police station the following morning and lodged a complaint.

Despite the history of hostility between the two localities and a formal complaint, no action was allegedly taken, locals said. By Friday evening, the hostility escalated into a violent confrontation. Amarendra, president of Samal Sahi puja committee, reached the spot along with his younger brother Niranjan and a few other residents in an attempt to broker peace. However, he was fatally assaulted.

Amarendra succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Niranjan sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Videos of the violence that subsequently went viral showed attackers repeatedly raining blows on Niranjan with sticks and kicking him.