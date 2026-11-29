BERHAMPUR: A 49-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant herd in Muniguda forest range of Rayagada district on Saturday, continuing the fatal human-animal conflict in the region.

The deceased was identified as Nilendri Bag of Ranashapadar village under Ichhapur gram panchayat, said forest officials, who reached the spot after getting news of the incident. She was attacked by the herd of two to four elephants while she had gone out to attend nature’s call early in the morning. This is the second fatal elephant attack in the Muniguda range in 10 days. On November 19, Gutali Majhi of Kantamani village under Raghubari gram panchayat was killed in an elephant attack, while her husband was injured.

The deaths have sparked fear and anxiety among residents, who have urged the Forest department to intensify surveillance of elephant movements and take measures to protect people in vulnerable villages.

According to local sources, a herd of 29 elephants has been creating havoc in the reserve forest areas of the Muniguda range for the past several days. For nearly 20 days, the herd has been moving through different villages under Ichhapur gram panchayat, damaging acres of agricultural land. The herd has split into smaller groups and the elephants are roaming around Dengen, Kadaghati and Godikhala areas. The elephants reportedly move towards villages and agricultural fields after sunset, destroying paddy, cotton, black gram and green gram crops. The situation has become particularly alarming for residents of around six villages and they are reportedly afraid to venture out of their homes after 5 pm.