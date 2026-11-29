BERHAMPUR: A group of six miscreants on Saturday allegedly abducted a 26-year-old woman after intercepting the motorcycle in which she was travelling with her parents, in R Udayagiri of Gajapati district.

The incident took place near Sialilati-Mushadali road under R Udayagiri police limits, while the family was returning home on the motorcycle after visiting their relatives in Anchema village.

The three belong to Mahalimba village under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district. As per the complaint lodged by the woman’s father Tarini Dalai, he along with his wife and daughter were returning home on the motorcycle, when the accused intercepted their vehicle at around 5 pm in a car.

The miscreants allegedly pretended that their vehicle had run out of petrol and asked the family to hand over their motorcycle keys to fetch the fuel. When denied, the accused allegedly snatched the motorcycle keys from Dalai.

Police said the anti-socials then forced the complainant’s wife and daughter into the vehicle and drove away. After travelling a short distance, they slowed down the car and pushed Dalai’s wife out of it near Sialilati, and fled with their daughter.

Basing on the complaint, R Udayagiri police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police are also questioning the family members of one youth who has been named in the complaint.

Sub-inspector Laxman Besra is investigating the case. R Udayagiri IIC Kalpalata Pradhan said efforts were underway to rescue the woman and arrest those involved in her abduction.