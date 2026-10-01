ACF death: Paralakhemundi police arrests former cook

BERHAMPUR: Five years after the mysterious death of assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, police on Wednesday arrested his former cook Manmath Kumbha from his native village in Gajapati district on the strength of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by the Paralakhemundi SDJM court.

A police team raided Kumbha’s house at Kurujanga under Rayagada block and took him into custody. He was subsequently produced in the SDJM court. Kumbha was wanted in a case registered under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Police said the court issued the NBW after he allegedly failed to appear despite repeated notices.

Kumbha was one of the three accused in the case which dates back to July 11, 2021. Soumya, then posted as ACF in Paralakhemundi, suffered nearly 80 per cent burn injuries at his official residence under mysterious circumstances. He later succumbed at a hospital in Cuttack. Subsequently, his family lodged a complaint alleging that he had been murdered and named then Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera, Soumya’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda and Kumbha as accused. On July 27 this year, Behera surrendered before the court. After his bail plea was rejected, he was remanded in judicial custody.

The appearance of Soumya’s wife Bidya Bharati has also assumed significance. Following a high court order, she has been directed to appear before the Paralakhemundi SDJM court by October 1. The order allows her to seek bail after appearing before the trial court. If bail is rejected, she can approach the sessions court on the same day.