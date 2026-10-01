Amid protests, Odisha government halts forest land diversion for Ib irrigation dam project

ROURKELA: The state government has halted the process of diversion of forest land for the proposed irrigation dam on Ib river at Katingidihi in Sundargarh district amid protests by villagers.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently informed this in the Assembly while responding to a question by Rajgangpur MLA C S Raazen Ekka of Congress. Ekka had sought to know the status of the project and whether the government was aware of allegations that the mandatory Gram Sabha approval had not been obtained for it.

The development comes as the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has stepped into the matter, initiating an inquiry into allegations of deprivation of rights and large-scale displacement of the people.

The NCST initiated action on a petition submitted by Jugi Jugen Bandha Sangram Samiti (JJBSS) president Panchanan Naik on August 17. In a letter dated September 14, the commission directed the chief secretary, principal secretary of the Water Resources department and Sundargarh collector to submit a detailed report within 10 days.