Compensation of over Rs 241 crore provided to the flood-affected so far: Minister Suresh

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday said Rs 241.37 crore has been disbursed as compensation by the government to the flood-affected people in the state.
Talking to mediapersons after reviewing the flood situation, Pujari said highest compensation of Rs 64.54 crore has been released to Bhadrak district of which Rs 43.28 crore has already been distributed. Around Rs 52.04 crore has been provided to Jajpur district of which approximately Rs 33.80 crore has been disbursed.
Likewise, Rs 26.92 crore has been released to Balasore district and Rs 5.94 crore utilised towards compensation. Around Rs 16.04 crore has been provided to Kendrapara district out of which Rs 11.21 crore has been distributed.
The minister had a detailed discussion with the collectors of Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts and directed them to complete damage assessment before the Dussehra.
The minister said 28 districts have been affected to varying degrees due to prolonged spells of heavy rainfall and at least four floods this year. The floods affected over 37 lakh people and damaged crops over two lakh hectare of agricultural land. South Odisha was severely affected by rainfall associated with the recent deep depression.
Stating that despite repeated spells of rainfall causing difficulties in damage assessment, the minister said disbursement has been expedited. Compensation in all districts will be completed in phases before Dussehra, he added.
The minister appreciated the efforts of the district administrations in managing the prolonged flood situation and said detailed consultations will be held with collectors, senior officers and experts for strengthening disaster-resilient infrastructure in the state after getting the complete damage reports.
He said crop loss, house damage and human casualty enumerations are being done simultaneously and collectors have been told to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out.