Cornered over MMDR, Odisha BJP finds CAG DMF ammo to hit hard at BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Pushed to a corner by the relentless attack of the Opposition BJD over the MMDR Amendment Act, the BJP has, in the latest CAG report, found ammunition to launch a counter-offensive against the former.

Seizing on the audit findings of widespread misutilisation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, the party on Wednesday accused the previous BJD government of serious irregularities in mining-affected areas and challenged the Naveen Patnaik-led outfit to an open debate on the report and the recent amendments to the MMDR Act.

Addressing a media-conference here on Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal alleged that the latest CAG performance audit had exposed large-scale diversion and irregular utilisation of DMF funds during the previous government. Biswal claimed that the audit had flagged irregularities involving about Rs 983 crore in Keonjhar and Sundargarh, Rs 119 crore in interest that was allegedly not credited to DMF funds and Rs 507 crore spent in Jajpur on activities which the CAG described as unrelated to the intended objectives of DMF.