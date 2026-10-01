Diarrhoea claims two lives in Ganjam district, 19 affected

BERHAMPUR: A suspected diarrhoea outbreak has claimed two lives and affected 19 people in two separate villages of Ganjam district, prompting health teams to step up surveillance measures.
The deceased are Surendra Mallik (60) of Marthapur village under Podamari panchayat in Sanakhemundi block and 36-year-old Susanta Malik of Patashala village in Dharakote.
According to preliminary information, diarrhoea cases surfaced in Marthapur on Tuesday after villagers including Surendra attended a feast organised in connection with the post-death rituals of one Bharat Mallik, who had himself died of the water-borne disease.
In the night after the feast, Surendra and several other villagers developed diarrhoea and vomiting. The affected villagers were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where Surendra died during treatment on Wednesday. Four other villagers including one woman and two minors are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
On being informed about the outbreak, ASHA workers and health personnel reached Marthapur and launched an awareness drive. A special team from the district administration is monitoring the situation and overseeing arrangements.
Podamari sarpanch Santosh Bishoyi demanded immediate sanitation measures to prevent further spread of the disease. He also urged the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) authorities to disinfect sources of drinking water in the village.
Similarly, the diarrhoea outbreak in Patashala under Dharakote block is also linked to a feast in the village. Sources said some villagers including Susanta had attended the feast and developed symptoms of diarrhoea after returning home. Susanta died on Tuesday reportedly due to severe loose motion and vomiting.
More than 15 people have been affected in the village with several undergoing treatment at nearby health facilities including Manikpur primary health centre (PHC). Health officials suspect food poisoning as a possible cause, though the exact source of the outbreak is yet to be established.
Official sources said medical teams from Dharakote and Manikpur PHC visited Patashala and treated the affected villagers. Another health team was deployed in the village after fresh cases were reported on the day. Health officials are monitoring the situation and have advised villagers to use safe drinking water and maintain hygiene.