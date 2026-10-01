Diarrhoea claims two lives in Ganjam district, 19 affected

BERHAMPUR: A suspected diarrhoea outbreak has claimed two lives and affected 19 people in two separate villages of Ganjam district, prompting health teams to step up surveillance measures.

The deceased are Surendra Mallik (60) of Marthapur village under Podamari panchayat in Sanakhemundi block and 36-year-old Susanta Malik of Patashala village in Dharakote.

According to preliminary information, diarrhoea cases surfaced in Marthapur on Tuesday after villagers including Surendra attended a feast organised in connection with the post-death rituals of one Bharat Mallik, who had himself died of the water-borne disease.

In the night after the feast, Surendra and several other villagers developed diarrhoea and vomiting. The affected villagers were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where Surendra died during treatment on Wednesday. Four other villagers including one woman and two minors are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed about the outbreak, ASHA workers and health personnel reached Marthapur and launched an awareness drive. A special team from the district administration is monitoring the situation and overseeing arrangements.