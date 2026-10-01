First phase of Shikhar Chandi temple renovation to end by Navratri, says Deputy CM Pravati

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to complete the first phase of Shikhar Chandi temple redevelopment ahead of the Navratri festival and the winter tourist rush, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said on Wednesday.

On the day, the deputy CM visited the hilltop shrine located on the outskirts of the city to take stock of the ongoing works. Speaking to mediapersons after the review, Parida said renovation work costing around Rs 30 crore were in progress and the Tourism department will sanction more funds if required.

She said the plan includes giving a new look to the entire hill with landscaping to retain its natural character. “Approach roads are being widened and blacktopped, while facilities like drinking water kiosks, toilets, parking space, sheds for devotees, benches and lighting are being created,” Parida informed.

She said the redevelopment work was being taken up over 54 acre as per the 2013 master plan. “Shikhar Chandi draws a large number of devotees every day and it is a favourite picnic spot in winter. We want to develop it as a key spiritual and tourism hub of Bhubaneswar for which we are looking at overall development from roads to temple surroundings,” the deputy CM said.