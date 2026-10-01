Five in six specialised Covid medicines procured by OSMCL wasted: CAG

BHUBANESWAR: Five in every six vials of Covid-19 drugs brought by the state government at a cost of Rs 42.21 crore were never used and expired on the shelf, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit has found.

Acting on recommendations of its technical committee, the Health and Family Welfare department procured 4,550 vials of Casirivimab and Imdevimab (120 mg/ml), a Covid-19 medicine, in three tranches through the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL). However, only 711 vials were used and the remaining 3,839, which accounted for 84 per cent of the total purchase, expired.

The CAG also pointed at wasteful expenditure on treatment for Mucormycosis, a fungal infection that followed Covid-19. In July 2021, the OSMCL procured 10,000 vials of Amphotericin-B-Liposomal (50 mg) at a cost of Rs 5.51 crore. As of July 31, 2024, state health facilities had administered only 550 vials. The remaining 9,450 vials went entirely unused, resulting in direct wasteful expenditure of Rs 5.21 crore, the audit revealed.