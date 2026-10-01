Former Union Minister Pradhan reviews road, rail, mining projects with ministers, MCL

BHUBANESWAR: Sambalpur MP and former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a series of meetings with two senior ministers to review the progress of major road, railway and mining-related projects in Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh districts.

At a meeting with state Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik in the presence of Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and MLAs from Angul, Athmallik, Pallahara, Chhendipada and Parjang, Pradhan reviewed ongoing national highway and state road projects.

He stressed the need to expedite the Angul-Chhendipada road, Jarapada-Chhendipada bypass and Patrapada-Handapa road. He also called for a plan to minimise inconvenience to local residents during construction.

Projects in Sambalpur that came up for discussion included the Sambalpur Ring Road, Burla bypass, Hirakud bypass, Remeda-Hirakud road, a bridge connecting Burla and Hirakud, the Shaheed Chowk-Khandual Mahanadi embankment ring road and expansion of the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda road.