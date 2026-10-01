Ganjantic haul: Odisha surpasses 2025 total in just seven months

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha seized more ganja in the first seven months of 2026 than it did during the entire previous year, pointing at intensified enforcement as well as the growing scale of narcotics trafficking across the state.

According to district-wise data furnished in the Odisha Assembly, enforcement agencies seized 2,213 quintal of ganja between January and July this year, which was higher than the 1,980 quintal seizure during the whole of 2025.

The rise in seizures has been accompanied by an increase in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The number of cases rose from 2,160 in 2024 to 2,538 in 2025, while 1,500 cases had already been registered till July this year.

However, the trend in brown sugar seizures remains a concern. Agencies seized 12 kg of brown sugar till July this year, against 18 kg in 2025 and 10 kg in 2024.

Despite heightened enforcement, convictions under the NDPS Act have remained low. The number of convictions fell sharply from 24 in 2024 to just nine in 2025, according to data furnished by the state government in the Assembly. In 2024, Malkangiri accounted for 10 convictions, followed by Angul with four, while the CID-Crime Branch secured two convictions. In 2025, the CID-Crime Branch recorded five convictions, while four came from districts. Several districts reported just one conviction each, while many recorded none during the two years.