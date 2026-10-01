Landslides damage Odisha's Telengiri canal, farmers worried

JEYPORE: A major portion of the main canal of Telengiri irrigation project in Koraput’s Borigumma has been damaged by landslides triggered by the recent heavy rains, raising concerns among farmers over water supply during the upcoming kharif and rabi seasons.

The 28-km main canal system has reportedly suffered damage at several locations, with around 40 per cent of it affected. Sections passing through hilly terrain have been washed away or damaged due to soil and hill slips. The most affected stretches are near Sankhulai, Ransapur, Bisingpur, Meddamal and Benagaon, while partial damage has been reported near Patanaguda, Kenduguda and Gadabaguda.

A 40-50 metre stretch of the canal near Sankhulai has reportedly collapsed completely. Officials are conducting field inspections to assess the extent of the damage and estimate the cost of restoration.

The damage has also revived concerns over durability of the canal infrastructure. The Telengiri irrigation project was inaugurated in 2019 and operated on a trial basis for about three years. During the trial period in 2021, a portion of the main canal near its tail-end at Gadabaguda had also collapsed, prompting questions over the quality of construction.