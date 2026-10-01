NHRC seeks reports on death of UTP in Odisha jail

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Gajapati district administration and jail authorities on the death of a 28-year-old undertrial prisoner in custody at Parlakhemundi sub-jail on September 5.
The Commission took cognizance of the matter after a complaint by Jeypore-based human rights activist Anup Kumar Patro alleging that Runa Badarait, who had been lodged in the jail since July 7, died after suffering severe stomach pain.
According to the complaint, Badarait had repeatedly complained of illness but was allegedly treated only by the jail pharmacist and not shifted to a hospital in time. The NHRC also noted that it had received an intimation about the death from the superintendent of Parlakhemundi sub-jail.
The complaint and intimation was placed before the Commission on September 25. After perusing them, the Commission directed the district magistrate and SP, and the jail superintendent to submit reports within three weeks.
The Commission has sought a detailed report covering all the aspects leading to death, besides the deceased’s initial health screening report in the NHRC-prescribed format and complete medical treatment records. The medical records are required to include details from any previous jail, if applicable, along with a chronological medical summary of the ailments and indoor or outdoor treatment provided.
The authorities have also been asked to submit the inquest panchnama, a typed copy of the postmortem report and its video CD, besides chemical and histopathology examination reports of viscera, wherever applicable.
The NHRC further sought the final cause of death based on the FSL report, if applicable, and the magisterial enquiry report. It has also asked for an action-taken report on the magisterial enquiry, the status or final outcome of any departmental action or criminal proceedings, and any Crime Branch or CID inquiry report, if conducted.
The Commission directed its registry to ascertain from the Odisha State Human Rights Commission whether it has taken cognisance of the death in judicial custody and, if so, the date on which such cognisance was taken.