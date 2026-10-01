NHRC seeks reports on death of UTP in Odisha jail

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Gajapati district administration and jail authorities on the death of a 28-year-old undertrial prisoner in custody at Parlakhemundi sub-jail on September 5.

The Commission took cognizance of the matter after a complaint by Jeypore-based human rights activist Anup Kumar Patro alleging that Runa Badarait, who had been lodged in the jail since July 7, died after suffering severe stomach pain.

According to the complaint, Badarait had repeatedly complained of illness but was allegedly treated only by the jail pharmacist and not shifted to a hospital in time. The NHRC also noted that it had received an intimation about the death from the superintendent of Parlakhemundi sub-jail.

The complaint and intimation was placed before the Commission on September 25. After perusing them, the Commission directed the district magistrate and SP, and the jail superintendent to submit reports within three weeks.