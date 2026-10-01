Odisha government officer in Vigilance net for corruption

SAMBALPUR: Vigilance officials on Wednesday arrested the assistant director of Factories and Boilers, Sambalpur on charges of possessing disproportionate assets amounting to 248 per cent of his known sources of income.

The officer, Umakant Samantaray, was arrested after searches at multiple locations unearthed several movable and immovable assets linked to him and his family members.

Vigilance sources said the assets included four multi-storey buildings, a 3-BHK flat, 30 high-value plots, 300 gm of gold, bank and postal deposits valued at Rs 65.03 lakh, a four-wheeler, three two-wheelers besides household articles worth around Rs 7.5 lakh.

The properties include a duplex at Nandan Vihar in Bhubaneswar, buildings in Puri, Balugaon and Jatni, and a residential flat at Dhankauda in Sambalpur. The 30 plots are located in Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Khurda, Sambalpur, Kuchinda, Burla and Rengali.

Vigilance SP PK Dwivedi said after detailed searches, inventory and verification of income, expenditure and assets, the disproportionate assets of Samantaray were calculated at 248 per cent of his known sources of income. A case has been registered against him and his spouse under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.