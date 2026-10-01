Odisha HC judge recuses from BJD MLAs’ disqualification case

CUTTACK: Justice RK Pattanaik of Orissa High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing petitions filed by BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik challenging the Odisha Assembly Speaker’s rejection of pleas seeking disqualification of eight party MLAs over alleged cross-voting in the March Rajya Sabha election.

Justice Pattanaik did not cite any reason for recusing himself from the matters. In his brief order, he said, “I recuse myself from hearing of the matters, hence, Registry is requested to list the same before any other bench with the orders of the Chief Justice any time next week.” The order came after submissions on the petitions concerning five of the eight MLAs - Arvind Mohapatra, Souvic Biswal, Sanatan Mahakud, Chakramani Kanhar and Subasini Jena. The five MLAs are among those against whom the BJD had sought action under the anti-defection law.