Odisha misses Jal Jeevan Mission goal as 22 pc households still without tap water

BHUBANESWAR: The state has not only missed the Jal Jeevan Mission’s target of providing piped drinking water to every rural household by 2024 but still struggling to turn tap connection into reliable water supply with nearly 20 lakh households remained unconnected as on date.

The performance audit of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Supply department by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed a 31 per cent shortfall in providing functional household tap connections (FHTCs) against the targets fixed for 2020-24.

The gap persists despite a massive financial push under the mission. The state mobilised Rs 14,534.59 crore during 2019-24, including Rs 7,343.68 crore from the Centre, of which Rs 13,568.78 crore was utilised.

The audit also exposed serious delays in execution of mega water supply projects. Of the 207 projects taken up by the state between 2019 and 2024, only two had been completed by June 2024 in four of the five test-checked districts of Balasore, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Puri.

“In four test-checked districts, none of the mega projects had been completed, while work on such projects in Puri had not even started by September 2024,” the report said.