1.5 acre Amruta Manohi land restored to Lord Jagannath

BHUBANESWAR: In a major order, the Board of Revenue, Odisha, has restored 1.5 acres of Amruta Manohi land in the name of Lord Jagannath, thwarting attempts to take over such landed property belonging to the deity.

The land, involved in two cases, is located near Gundicha Temple in Puri and had been brought up for change of kisam (classification), but Member, Board of Revenue, Satyabrata Sahu, exercising powers vested under Section 32 of the Odisha Survey and Settlement Act, 1958, restored it to the Srimandir.

Sahu also directed the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to bring the 1.5-acre land back into the account of Lord Jagannath.

The records of the land showed Lord Jagannath as the owner, with the land classified as Amruta Manohi. However, the records were allegedly changed to private names and sold subsequently. It was during the reclassification of kisam and disputes over private ownership that the matter reached the Board of Revenue, Odisha.

The intervention of the Board of Revenue, however, has not only restored the original status of the Amruta Manohi land belonging to Lord Jagannath but also dealt a body blow to unlawful attempts to take over the Lord’s land. The land, located in Talabania mauza, close to the Gundicha Temple, is considered valuable.