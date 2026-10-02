IIC among eight personnel hurt in mob attack during idol immersion in Odisha, four held

CUTTACK: At least eight police personnel, including Mahanga inspector-in-charge (IIC) Jugal Kishore Das sustained injuries allegedly after a group of locals pelted stones at them besides vandalising two police vehicles during Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession at Bardia village under Chahapada panchayat on Wednesday night.

Police have so far arrested four persons in this connection while the others are currently absconding. Apart from Das, the others injured include four home guards, a constable and two OSAP personnel, said Salepur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Biranchi Narayan Pati.

Police sources said the villagers of Bardia were carrying out the idol immersion procession for which two home guards were deployed in the locality for maintenance of law and order.

It was reportedly already beyond the permissible time limit of 10 pm due to which the two home guards asked the puja committee members to wrap up the immersion soon. However, they allegedly ignored the direction and started abusing the duo following which the latter informed the matter to Mahanga police.