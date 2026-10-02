Jail records tampering: Odisha local Court rejects bail plea of ex-Choudwar jail superintendent

CUTTACK: A local court here has rejected the bail application of former Choudwar Circle Jail senior superintendent Sujit Kumar Raula, who has been arrested in connection with alleged manipulation of prison records following the escape of two undertrial murder accused.

Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (Vigilance) Rajkishore Mohapatra, in an order passed on Wednesday, said the investigation was at a nascent stage and several aspects of the case were yet to be unearthed. Raula was arrested on September 20 on allegations of tampering with official prison records, including the gate in-out register, and forging the signature of former jailor Santoshini Dash in the jail superintendent’s minute book. His earlier bail plea was rejected on September 21.

Dash had lodged a complaint alleging that Raula remained absent from duty without authorisation and returned only after the two prisoners escaped from the jail. She alleged that entries in the official gate in-out register for October 1, 2 and 3 were deliberately altered to project Raula’s continuous presence inside the jail during duty hours.