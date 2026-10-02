Mahanadi water dispute moving closer to resolution, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the Mahanadi water dispute was moving towards a constructive resolution with concerted efforts of the Centre and state government.

Addressing mediapersons after a meeting presided over by Union Home minister Amit Shah on the Mahanadi water dispute at New Delhi, the chief minister said Odisha and Chhattisgarh are moving closer to a solution and the final contours of the agreement between the two states could be out soon. “A solution will be found keeping in view the interests of both the states,” he said.

Besides Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, chief secretaries of both the states, Anu Garg and Vikas Sheel, senior officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC) were present at the meeting.

In accordance with the decision of the two chief ministers on July 30 at New Delhi, data and information regarding the requirements of both the states are being provided to the CWC. “It was decided in that meeting to find a path to a resolution within three months. Two months have passed in the meantime and the progress has been satisfactory,” he said.