MP Ulaka seeks Rs 50 crore special package for flood-hit Koraput

JEYPORE: Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka has demanded a special package of Rs 50 crore for flood-hit areas of the district, alleging that relief and restoration measures have not yet reached several affected villages.

After visiting the affected areas of Kotpad and Borigumma, Ulaka said many people were still struggling to recover from the damage caused by the recent floods triggered by the swelling of Indravati, Kolab and their tributaries.

“The government should immediately announce a special package of at least `50 crore for Koraput to meet the scale of the damage caused by the floods. Relief and restoration work should not be delayed any further,” he said.

The Congress MP alleged that government agencies had failed to undertake relief and restoration work on the ground in several affected areas. He demanded immediate rehabilitation of people living in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

Ulaka also urged the district administration to expedite the process of verification by revenue officials to assess damage to houses, agricultural land, crops and other properties.

Taking a dig at the state government, he alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s recent visit to the flood-affected areas was more of a symbolic exercise than a meaningful intervention. “The CM came to the flood-affected areas like disaster tourism, but did not ensure proper support and assistance to the affected people,” he alleged.