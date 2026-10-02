NIA files chargesheet against two in Odisha's Sundarpada bomb blast case

BHUBANESWAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet before the Special NIA Court, Bhubaneswar, against two persons in connection with the Sundarpada crude bomb explosion case of January 27.

The chargesheet has been filed against Amiya Ranjan Mallick and Rohan Ranjan Rout. Investigation revealed that the accused were actively involved in illegally arranging explosive materials and manufacturing bombs. The chargesheet was filed under various sections of BNS, Explosive Substances Act and Explosives Act, NIA officials said.

The agency had taken over the investigation from Airfield police and re-registered the case on April 4. The incident had occurred in Azad Nagar area of Sundarpada within Airfield police limits. Four persons, Shahnawaz Malik, his mother Lizatun Bibi, his friend Amiya Ranjan Mallick and his fiancee were allegedly attempting to bind a crude bomb illegally on the rooftop of his rented house when it exploded.

All of them were shifted to a hospital. Shahnawaz, who had sustained critical injuries, succumbed on February 4 while undergoing treatment. He had criminal antecedents and was earlier booked in at least seven cases for various crimes. His mother Lizatun (51) succumbed on February 10.

Two others, Amiya and Shahnawaz’s fiancee survived and are stated to be in stable condition now. Though Rohan was not present on the day of the incident, he was a close associate of Shahnawaz and was involved in procuring explosive materials and manufacturing crude bombs with him.